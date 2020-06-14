With more than 1,000 votes cast, the majority of those who responded to the latest gjsentinel.com web poll support Senate Bill 217, a state bill aimed at reducing deadly encounters with police.
The law would require police officers in Colorado to wear body cameras, outlaw chokeholds during arrests, change police hiring procedures and make other changes to law enforcement.
Almost 57% of voters said they strongly support the bill and another 10% said they somewhat support it.
Conversely, 23% said they strongly oppose the bill and 8% said they somewhat oppose it. The remaining 2% is indifferent.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: What staple of the fall was canceled this week?
A: B. Wine Fest.
Q: What downtown activity restarted this week?
A: D. Parking enforcement.
Q: Grand Junction City Council approved $12.3 million in bonds for what project?
A: C. Dos Rios development.
Q: In June of 2005, Grand Junction City Council was considering a ban on what along the new Riverside Parkway?
A: C. Billboards.
Q: In June of 2005, Grand Junction City Council was considering a ban on what along the new Riverside Parkway?

A: C. Billboards.