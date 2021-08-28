It takes a village to grant a “Make-A-Wish.”
According to Aaron and Beth Howard, their 9-year-old son Hagen’s wish for a hot tub was granted through the support and generosity of many local community members, along with the Colorado Make-A-Wish chapter.
Hagen was born on Dec. 12, 2011, with a rare brain malformation called lissencephaly and was diagnosed with this condition when he was two months old after he had his first seizure.
His medical challenges include daily seizures and the use of a feeding tube. In addition, Hagen is non-verbal and non-mobile and has fluxuating tone muscle.
Although Hagen is non-verbal, he communicates well through his smile, eye movements, gestures and motions.
Hagen’s dad, Aaron, said they noticed his joy and excitement when he would relax in hot tubs while the family was on vacation.
“When (he was) in a hot tub, his whole body would release (or relax),” Aaron said. “That’s when the smiles would come.” Aaron added that swimming pools were not therapeutic for Hagen as the temperature problems caused him goosebumps and made him stiffer.
WISH GRANTED
Hagen’s pediatrician, Dr. Cassana Littler, initiated the referral to Colorado Make-A-Wish last year and the family was contacted in October 2020.
After a virtual online interview with the Make-A-Wish foundation, the family was told the nonprofit wanted to grant his wish.
“(We wanted) something that could benefit him and something he could do with his brother and family,” Aaron said. “Water is a way that helps with his issues.”
Eventually, the Howards were in contact with Family Time Spas in Grand Junction “and without hesitation they were fully on board,” Aaron said.
“We met with them and they were phenomenal. They were very caring and supportive and helped any way they could.” Aaron said.
The spa business determined the best size and water jets for the hot tub that would be most beneficial for Hagen’s medical condition. Aaron mentioned that someone close to “Family Time Spas” was a recipient of Make-A-Wish so they wanted to “pay it forward” for young Hagen.
Another involved in this wish being granted was JT Crane Service, which was needed to bring the hot tub into the home on Aug. 2.
Much of the dirt work to get the hot tub in place was done by AWS, Inc.
“We wanted to recognize those in our community who donate their time and services for this wish,” Aaron said.
Hagen’s 13-year-old brother Hunter expressed his sentiments about his brother’s wish being granted.
“His days are tough,” Hunter said. “When he gets to sit in his hot tub, he doesn’t have any worries and is with his family. It’s a special time when we all get to be there together.”
Although doctors have given Hagen a bleak prognosis, possibly only living to the age of 10, Hagen has had one of his best years to date with overall good health and his immediate future looks promising.
Three years ago, Hagen had pneumonia and things did not look good but “Hagen is a fighter” and recovered. The Howard family said they have chosen to do everything in their power to give their son a happy and fulfilling life. Hagen attends school with his peers.
After Hagen was born, his mom, Beth became a special education teacher and is currently employed at Mount Garfield Middle School. His dad is now the dean of students at Palisade High School. The Howards said their school employers have been very supportive of their family.
Although Hagen’s condition presents many challenges, the family expressed gratitude for the positive contributions he has made to their family. “Hagen and his challenges have made me a more empathetic person and truly see the good in people,” Aaron Howard said. “He’s opened the doors to a lot of wonderful and genuine people we other wise would not have known.”
Beth agreed: “Hagen has truly changed us in amazing ways, not just by meeting others but by making us better people.”
Hunter said he looks at everyone the same way and always looks for a way to include his brother in things he does.
The gift of the hot tub is the perfect addition to the new house the family moved into on July 25 that was built with Hagen’s needs in mind and made possible by Beth’s father Randy Newberry.
“Make-A-Wish Colorado was extremely pleased to grant Hagen’s wish,” Make-A-Wish Communication Manager Sarah Murphy said. “When a wish comes true, it creates strength, hope and transformation in a child and in a community.”