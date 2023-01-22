Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Making of a runway - Grand Junction Airport project is massive

Sixteen scrapers bustled back and forth across the construction site of the new runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport on Friday, each hauling 30 yards worth of dirt. Some scrapers were pushed by bulldozers so they could maximize their soil collection.

This earthwork will continue until roughly the end of 2024 after 4,208,000 cubic yards of soil are moved. Colin Bible, the manager of the runway program at the airport, said enough soil is being moved that, if one were to take all that soil and evenly distribute a foot of it along Interstate-70 going east, it would stretch from the Horizon Drive exit to Vail.

As an airplane lands at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, construction continues nearby on the new runway. The $150 million project is slated to be completed by 2030.
Massive pieces of construction equipment have moved tons and tons of dirt in one of the first phases of the new runway construction at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Tons of dirt have been removed in one of the first phases of the new runway construction at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Water trucks, background, are used to get the soil to an optimal moisture level for removal.
With airplanes nearby and another airplane taking off from Grand Junction Regional Airport, construction continues on the new runway.
Massive pieces of construction equipment have moved tons and tons of dirt in one of the first phases of the new runway construction at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
As an airplane lands at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, construction continues nearby on the new runway. The $150 million project is slated to be completed by 2030.
