Sixteen scrapers bustled back and forth across the construction site of the new runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport on Friday, each hauling 30 yards worth of dirt. Some scrapers were pushed by bulldozers so they could maximize their soil collection.

This earthwork will continue until roughly the end of 2024 after 4,208,000 cubic yards of soil are moved. Colin Bible, the manager of the runway program at the airport, said enough soil is being moved that, if one were to take all that soil and evenly distribute a foot of it along Interstate-70 going east, it would stretch from the Horizon Drive exit to Vail.

Tags