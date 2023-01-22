Tons of dirt have been removed in one of the first phases of the new runway construction at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Water trucks, background, are used to get the soil to an optimal moisture level for removal.
As an airplane lands at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, construction continues nearby on the new runway. The $150 million project is slated to be completed by 2030.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
With airplanes nearby and another airplane taking off from Grand Junction Regional Airport, construction continues on the new runway.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Massive pieces of construction equipment have moved tons and tons of dirt in one of the first phases of the new runway construction at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
With an airplane landing at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, construction continues nearby on the new runway.
Scott Crabtree
Massive pieces of construction equipment have moved tons of dirt in one of the first phases of the new runway construction at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Massive pieces of construction equipment have moved tons and tons of dirt in one of the first phases of the new runway construction at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Tons of dirt have been removed in one of the first phases of the new runway construction at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Water trucks, background, are used to get the soil to an optimal moisture level for removal.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Massive pieces of construction equipment have moved tons and tons of dirt in one of the first phases of the new runway construction at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Sixteen scrapers bustled back and forth across the construction site of the new runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport on Friday, each hauling 30 yards worth of dirt. Some scrapers were pushed by bulldozers so they could maximize their soil collection.
This earthwork will continue until roughly the end of 2024 after 4,208,000 cubic yards of soil are moved. Colin Bible, the manager of the runway program at the airport, said enough soil is being moved that, if one were to take all that soil and evenly distribute a foot of it along Interstate-70 going east, it would stretch from the Horizon Drive exit to Vail.
The $150 million project will be complete in 2030. Bible explained why it will take so much time and money to build the new runway.
“The first part is the timeline. The timeline is primarily driven due to funding,” Bible said. “This project is funded with (Federal Aviation Administration) grants. Those are typically 90% FAA money and 10% local money. The reason the timeline takes so long is because this is such a large project, they’ve got a lot of airports that they’ve got to take care of all over their FAA region.
“This is the allotment of money that they can give us to get the project done since it’s so large. It’s basically small bites as we go. ‘Small bites’ is probably the wrong word there; they’re actually large bites as far as their pot of funding goes. That’s what’s driving the length of it.”
Bible said the cost is a result of the timeline because of the method in which the FAA doles out grant funds. Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said she expects to receive $20 million or more per year in FAA grants over the next few years.
Padalecki also noted that Airport Authority Board of Commissioners this week approved two grant applications because there was an extra $268 million in supplemental Airport Improvement Program funding in the 2023 omnibus bill. One grant the airport has applied for is for $49 million and the other is for $2 million, and both grants, if approved, would go toward the runway project.
“We’re moving at the speed of funding,” Padalecki said.
SUPERINTENDENT SYKORA ON SITEThe designer of the runway project is Wisconsin-based Mead and Hunt, and the contractor performing the earthwork is Golden-based Kelley Trucking.
Jerry Sykora, the site superintendent with Kelley Trucking, provided insight into the scale of the work being done as well as the biggest challenges his crew faces.
As of Friday, most of the site was covered in mud from the rain and snow the Grand Valley has received over the past couple of months.
“The soil hasn’t been real cooperative,” Sykora said. “You have to add water to get it to an optimal moisture level. The problem with this material is that it takes a lot to get to it because it’s so dry, and if you get to it, there’s a certain limit where it just falls off after that. We’ve been working with it, and now, nature hasn’t been cooperating and we’re getting way too much moisture, so we have to try to mix it to dry it at the same time. It’s been a battle with the soils of trying to get it right. We can handle it. We’re big enough and smart enough to do it. It’s just that it’s been a battle. It will be a battle.”
One of the current priorities of the project is to move enough soil to the fill area that will serve as the beginning of the new runway.
Sykora said there are three different types of soil for the crew to move: A materials, B materials and C materials. The A material is for the lower fills and the C material is being loaded into stockpiles to go into the instrument landing system area of the new runway.
“We have to get some in a stockpile because when they shut the ILS area off, we have a certain amount of time to get in there and build it before they turn the ILS back on,” Sykora said. “In order to do this, we have to stockpile some so we can get it the way they have the specs written. It’s the only way we can get that dirt moved efficiently.”
THE WAY OF WATER
Padalecki said that the big theme of the construction, so far, has been water. That’s partially because the soil used needs to have a particular moisture content, but the droughts of the fall followed by the winter moisture has made this balance difficult to maintain.
Some soil needs to be dried while other soil has to be watered by scrapers equipped with hoses. That water is supplied by a Kelley Trucking tank.
The Kelley Trucking crew is constantly monitoring the moisture content of the site, especially closer to the current runway. If it’s too dry, every time a plane lands, it will kick up dirt that will further complicate soil movement and could impede pilots’ vision. If it’s too moist, though, the site would become inaccessible for most vehicles because of the mud.
Additionally, there are multiple drainage systems that have been installed below the construction site, which will help bring about drainage improvements that the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County have sought for some time. Padalecki said the installation and implementation of these drainage systems could eventually help improve the quality of the city’s water supply system.
ANOTHER LOGISTICAL OBSTACLEBible said that the biggest logistical challenge in the project — aside from the manpower and equipment needed to move the copious amounts of materials — is making sure the current runway remains usable during its duration.
“The primary reason we’re building a runway that’s parallel instead of just rebuilding it in place is to not shut down the airport any longer than we have to,” Bible said. “That’s hands-down the biggest challenge: building this while trying to minimize the impact for passengers and users in the community. That really adds complications to building a project like this.”
RUNWAY PROJECT BY THE NUMBERSThe new runway will have the same geometry as the existing runway: 10,500 feet (approximately two miles) long and 150 feet wide. The surface area is the equivalent of adding two lanes on I-70 from Horizon Drive to the Utah border.
The runway will be made of asphalt that will be more than three feet deep, delivered by almost 7,000 truckloads. There will also be more than two feet of aggregate base under the asphalt to support heavy aircraft.