The defense team for Brian Cohee II, the 19-year-old man who is accused of murdering a Grand Junction homeless man this past February, was granted a month to further investigate the case at a hearing Thursday morning.
Mesa County District Court Judge Richard Gurley granted the defense’s request to put off scheduling a preliminary hearing for four weeks to investigate and review discovery information in the case.
Cohee has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and tampering with a deceased body, after he allegedly killed Warren Barnes, 69, on Feb. 27. Cohee allegedly used a large kitchen knife to kill Barnes and dismember and mutilate his body.
Cohee told police that he bagged several body parts and took them home where he stored them in his closet. He then returned to the crime scene and placed some of the remains in the trunk of his car, according to the arrest affidavit.
Cohee told police when he was arrested that he had been planning the crime for months and was targeting homeless people.
Barnes was well known in the downtown Grand Junction community and could oftentimes be seen sitting near downtown business reading. Business owners in the area said he was often helpful to them and his presence is greatly missed.
Cohee is next due in court again on June 8 at 8:30 a.m.