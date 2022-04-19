A man charged with hate crimes after police said he brandished a gun at a birthday party in early April was arrested Thursday on another charge.
Police said he attempted to bribe a witness in the case to have the charges dropped, which led to the new charge in the case.
Lewis Knez, 78, was arrested April 2 and charged with felony menacing and bias-related crimes after witnesses told police he brandished a gun after seeing a Mexican flag at a birthday party at the witness’s house.
This past Thursday, the witness again called the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, saying that Knez approached the property waving a white flag and yelling to get the witness’s attention.
Deputies responded to the area, near 29½ Road, and found that Knez was not home. Knez has a mandatory protection order stemming from his previous arrest ordering him to stay away from the property.
Later, the same witness saw Knez approach her property and stick something in the fence post.
The affidavit states deputies found a letter had been stuck in the fence post. It also states Knez told police he was waving the white flag to show he had no ill intentions and just wanted to talk.
According to the affidavit, the letter read: “For a defense attorney, it would cost a minimum of $10,000. I feel that lawyers are not good people. There for, I would rather compensate you and your family. I propose offering (10) ten shares of my irrigation water shares. These shares are worth between (850) — (1,150) dollars each. In addition, I would design a system that would deliver water to your property. Materials expended would be your responsibility. My labor is free. This would only take place upon a dismissal with prejudice. It will be upon you, family and friend to demand dismissal by the District Attorney for Grand Junction. This has to be done very soon, no later than Monday, April 18th. Upon dismissal, there will be a two week period to allow the dust to settle. The stocks will then be transferred. If this is excepted, please call.”
According to the affidavit, deputies felt the letter was a clear attempt to have the alleged victims in the case for which Knez was previously arrested drop the charges.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said the case is still pending.
Knez was booked into the Mesa County Jail on charges of bribery, criminal attempt to commit a crime and violation of a protection order.