A Grand Junction man accused of killing his elderly mother in 2018 has pleaded not guilty, and a 15-day trial is scheduled to start Aug. 21.
Richard Vandervelde, 55, was arrested in Florida in June after the remains of his mother, 82-year-old Sylvia Frens, were uncovered in her backyard in April.
Frens was reported missing in May 2018 by her daughter.
According to the arrest affidavit, Frens' financial records showed her debit card being used around the country and security footage showed Vandervelde was the one using the card.
Vandervelde told police his use of the card was authorized by Frens.
Police said a search of a phone found in Vandervelde's possession in June 2018 found the search history contained phrases such as "Map of desolate places in Colorado," "how to knock someone out quickly and quietly," and for getting rid of dead animal smell.
In 2022, the owner of Frens' former house told police they had discovered a manhole cover in the backyard while doing yardwork. Police said there was a black trash bag blocking most of the entrance to the manhole, which the Mesa County Coroner's Office confirmed contained human remains.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the remains were consistent with Frens' DNA profile, and the autopsy ruled Frens' death a homicide.
Vandervelde is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. A motions hearing is scheduled to take place June 9, and a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 14.