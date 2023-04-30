The case against a Grand Junction man accused of moving the body of a 16-year-old girl who had died of a fentanyl overdose is making its way through the Mesa County District Court system.
A charge of tampering with a deceased human body has been filed against 21-year-old Nathanial Matheny, who is accused of moving the body of Miah VanHouten from his residence to her mother’s residence in May 2021 following her death.
The Sentinel does not typically identify juvenile victims, but VanHouten’s mother Tasha VanHouten has allowed the Sentinel to identify her daughter in order to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.
Matheny, who was 19 at the time of VanHouten’s death, was arrested March 27 in Grand Junction.
According to the arrest affidavit, VanHouten’s body was found by her mother on May 21, 2021, at their residence.
Tasha VanHouten told police there were some circumstances that appeared suspicious, and police said it appeared Miah had been supported or assisted in getting into the residence.
The autopsy found Mia VanHouten died from fentanyl intoxication, and her death was ruled an accident.
A forensic analysis of Miah Vanhouten’s iPad found she had been spending time at Matheny’s house the day before her death and the day of her death, before going back to her mother’s house.
A witness told police Matheny had put a video on Snapchat at about 1 a.m. May 20 at what appeared to be his residence in which Miah looked “completely out of it,” which was erased after Matheny was told of Miah’s death.
Nearly two years later, while he was in the Mesa County Jail for outstanding warrants, Matheny was questioned about the incident.
Matheny originally told police he knew Miah, but said he was never told she died of fentanyl poisoning.
Later in the questioning, after police informed Matheny his case was going to be presented to both state and federal prosecutors regarding Miah’s death, Matheny told police he had woken up with Miah in his bed, and her face was blue and she was unresponsive, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Matheny told police he “freaked out” and put her in her car and took her back to her house.
Matheny is being charged with tampering with a deceased human body related to VanHouten’s death, but whether he will be charged in connection with any drug charges related to fentanyl or her death is unclear.
NEW LAWS
During the 2022 legislative session, the Colorado General Assembly passed a bill allowing prosecutors to charge drug dealers with a level one drug felony, which is punishable by up to 32 years in prison, if they distribute fentanyl resulting in someone’s death, as well as increasing penalties for other types of fentanyl possession and distribution.
“The thing that was in there that was most important was the distribution resulting in death,” said 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who testified in favor of the bill when it was being created. “We didn’t have one in Colorado.”
Rubinstein called the new law a “huge deal” for prosecutors.
However, the new law won’t impact the Matheny case and Miah’s death.
“Unfortunately this happened before Colorado changed the law, we would have been able to handle it all in state court,” Rubinstein said in late March.
Because VanHouten’s death occurred before the law was passed, if Matheny were to be charged in relation to VanHouten’s overdose, it would have to be in the federal court system.
Investigators told Matheny while he was being questioned his case would be presented to both state and federal prosecutors. Rubinstein said as of March 29, he didn’t think the case against Matheny had been presented to the Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Rubinstein said that leaves them with only a few options.
“We do have one possible avenue in state court, which is to charge reckless manslaughter,” Rubinstein said. “Reckless manslaughter would require that we’re able to show that the person knew that what they were distributing was likely to result in death, so if it was not the same batch, for example, that they saw somebody else die from, we would not likely be able to do that, which is why it was so important for us to amend Colorado law.”
Rubinstein said the charges his office has filed against Matheny are unrelated to what caused VanHouten’s death. Matheny was arrested on the state charge of tampering with a deceased human body before the federal case was presented to prosecutors because prosecutors and law enforcement felt Matheny was a potential flight risk. It was believed that he was about to move out of state to avoid serving a 90-day jail sentence for driving under the influence.
Rubinstein said the U.S. Attorney’s Office has a policy against prosecuting the same conduct in state court and federal court even in cases in which the law would allow that.
“They’re legally allowed to, they have a policy against it with exceptions,” Rubinstein said.
Rubinstein said he didn’t think that policy would apply to this situation because the distribution of fentanyl would be different than the conduct of moving VanHouten’s body.
The Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office did not return a request for comment on possible federal charges.
Matheny is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $50,000 bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 16.