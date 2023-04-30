Nathanial Matheny

The case against a Grand Junction man accused of moving the body of a 16-year-old girl who had died of a fentanyl overdose is making its way through the Mesa County District Court system.

A charge of tampering with a deceased human body has been filed against 21-year-old Nathanial Matheny, who is accused of moving the body of Miah VanHouten from his residence to her mother’s residence in May 2021 following her death.

