A Montrose man accused of stealing $20,000 from his employer pleaded guilty earlier this month to forgery of a public document, a class five felony, and was sentence to two years probation.
Bernhard “Bernd” Feldhaus, 59, had charges of theft, cybercrime and impersonation, all felonies, dismissed by the district attorney’s office.
Feldhaus was arrested last December and charged with trying to send a $20,000 payment from his employer, Grand Junction Media, which operates The Daily Sentinel, to a company called JBF Consulting and Accounting, which was owned by Feldhaus’ wife, Jessica Feldhaus, and registered to their address in Montrose. The payment did not go through after the bank was alerted.
Feldhaus will also be required to pay $3,420 in restitution.
MAN GETS 30 MONTHS FOR VEHICULAR ELUDING
A 24-year-old Grand Junction man who was arrested in March after a police chase that reached speeds of up to 70 mph has been sentenced to 30 months in the department of corrections, with credit for time served.
Tucker Wesson pleaded guilty to vehicular eluding, a class five felony, in October.
Charges of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, turning without signaling, failing to stop at a stop sign, obstructing a police officer and criminal mischief were dropped.
Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies used a vehicle intervention maneuver to crash into the car Wesson was driving and end the pursuit near Central High School.
MAN CHARGED WITH THEFT GETS PROBATION
A man accused of public assistance fraud by the Mesa County Department of Human Services has been sentenced to four years probation and ordered to pay $24,000 in restitution.
Daniel Gonzalez pleaded guilty in early November to misdemeanor theft, and charges of felony theft, attempting to influence a public servant and perjury were dropped.
Gonzalez, along with co-defendant Norma Bravo, was accused by Mesa County of obtaining more than $20,000 in public assistance benefits related to the county food assistance program between February, 2015 and January, 2019.
MAN GETS PROBATION FOR SHOOTING GUN DOWNTOWN
A 28-year-old man accused of shooting a gun in downtown Grand Junction pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and prohibited use of a weapon, and was sentenced to two years probation for each count.
Richard Farmer was arrested in June after witnesses said he fired multiple gunshots into the ground near Ciara’s Cantina.
Charges of reckless endangerment, felony menacing and carrying a concealed weapon were dropped.