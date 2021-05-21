An early morning gas station robbery turned into a nearly four-hour ordeal for the residents around the Sinclair Stinker convenience store and gas station at 201 North Ave. on Friday.
The incident came to an end around 9:15 a.m. when Mesa County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members apprehended Andrew Gregg, 33, of Grand Junction, who is accused of robbing the convenience store.
The incident began when officers with the GJPD were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress at 5:35 a.m.
The reporting party said that the business had been robbed by a man armed with a gun. Shots were reportedly fired, but no one was injured, a GJPD news release said.
It was reported that the suspect fled toward the nearby apartments behind the convenience store.
A large law enforcement presence arrived on the scene including SWAT, fire, Mesa County Sheriff and Grand Junction Police personnel.
Officers set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect. Streets were closed from First to Third streets and from North to Teller avenues.
Shortly after the robbery occurred, the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received another call saying that someone had broken into the apartments in the 200 Block of Belford Avenue.
The resident of the apartment said a man with a gun, later identified as Gregg, broke into his apartment and was laying on his floor. The reporting party was able to safely get out of his apartment and told officers that the subject who broke in was the only one remaining in the residence.
SWAT operators with the Grand Junction Police Department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and evacuated surrounding apartments while a search warrant was secured.
At around 9:10 a.m. two large explosive booms could be heard when law enforcement targeted the apartment. Shortly after, a loud speaker could be heard telling the suspect to come out of the front door with his hands up.
Around 9:15 a.m. SWAT operators took Gregg into custody.
After being taken into custody, Gregg wasn’t quite finished with with his unruly behavior, police claimed. After being evaluated by Grand Junction Fire Department personnel for any possible injuries, Gregg made an attempt to flee, but was quickly subdued and apprehended after a short pursuit, a second GJPD new release said.
One GJFD employee and two GJPD officers sustained minor injuries, reported to be scrapes, during the attempted escape. That led to Gregg facing additional charges of resisting arrest and assault on a police officer/firefighter.
For the first incident Gregg is facing a number of charges including robbery, burglary, felony menacing and more. He is currently being held in Mesa County Detention Facility.
This incident required the response of 35 law enforcement personnel, as well as medical personnel with the Grand Junction Fire Department, and dispatchers with the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center’s mobile Incident Dispatch Team, the new release said.
The resident of the apartment won't be able to return to the residence until repairs are made.
A victim's advocate was in contact with the resident and other residents who were impacted by the incident, according to the GJPD.