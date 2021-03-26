A high-speed chase involved multiple law enforcement agencies on Thursday and eventually resulted in the arrest of a wanted suspect.
The chase began at about 10:45 a.m. when the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office alerted Mesa County law enforcement that a vehicle they were pursuing on Interstate 70 was heading into the area.
During the chase, law enforcement from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol and police from western Garfield County municipalities took positions along the interstate as the chase ensued.
The suspect vehicle was found abandoned in the 100 block of Bacon Court in Palisade. It’s believed that four individuals fled from the car.
Edgar Rivera, 30, was arrested about 1 p.m. on six outstanding warrants and is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance. Rivera had previously been charged with various offenses, including criminal mischief, burglary and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Mesa County agencies assisting in the chase and arrest included the MCSO, the De Beque Marshal, the Palisade Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol.
Rivera was transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.
No other information was released about the other occupants of the vehicle.