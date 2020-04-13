A man was arrested after robbing a local convince store with a rifle.
At approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Circle K Gas station at 3202 E Rd for a robbery in progress. A passerby noticed a masked person in the store with a rifle appearing to rob the store and called 9-1-1.
After a vehicle and foot pursuit, Terrance Chatman, 27, of Grand Junction was arrested on a number of charges. When a deputy arrived at the Circle K Gas Station, a man fitting the description of the person in the store got into a black Jeep Wrangler and heading south on 32 1/8th Road from E Road. As deputies pursued, the vehicle ran a red light and was driving recklessly. The Grand Junction Police Department and Colorado State Patrol assisted in locating the vehicle, and the suspect vehicle ultimately crashed on the 400 block of Appaloosa Lane. The driver fled on foot and was located hiding next to a nearby canal.
The subject resisted arrest before being placed into custody, a news release said. Chatman faces charges that include aggravated robbery, felony menacing, possession of a defaced firearm, felony eluding, revisiting arrest, possession of weapons by previous offender, aggravated motor vehicle theft and others.
Chatman was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and was medically cleared before being transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.