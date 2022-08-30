A man was arrested Friday in Fruita and charged with attempted murder after police said he knocked a woman unconscious and wrapped her in plastic wrap.
Nathan Brach, 41, has been charged with second degree attempted murder, two counts of second degree assault, felony menacing, false imprisonment and criminal mischief.
According to the arrest affidavit, Fruita police responded to a 911 call shortly after 1 a.m. Friday for a burglary in progress.
Police found Brach in the kitchen of the residence in question, and a woman on the phone with dispatchers.
The woman, who had made the original 911 call, told police Brach had become agitated earlier that night, smashing her phone and a wine glass after asking her who she was texting.
The affidavit states the woman told police Brach knocked her unconscious with a cordless drill, and when she woke up she had been wrapped in plastic and Brach was on the phone with somebody, and Brach told them he thought she was dead and he needed help getting rid of the body.
The woman managed to free herself from the plastic wrapping after Brach walked outside while on the phone, and locked him out of the house, and then locked herself in a bedroom before calling the police.
Brach is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER DAMAGING PATROL VEHICLES
According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday law enforcement contacted 20-year-old Roger Black in the parking lot of the Mesa County Valley School District 51 administration building.
Deputies attempted to contain the vehicle, a Toyota Prius, that Black was driving, which had eluded law enforcement in the past, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Black began reversing and accelerating forward, according to the Sheriff's Office, colliding with patrol vehicles and causing property damage. He then exited the vehicle and ran a short distance before being taken into custody.
According to the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement found drugs, weapons and stolen property in the vehicle. Black is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.