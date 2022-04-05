Lewis Knez, 78, was arrested Saturday by Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies after witnesses told police Knez had been pointing a rifle at a group of children.
Knez denied pointing a weapon at anyone, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies were called to a residence on 29½ Road about 6 p.m. Saturday, with the reporting party saying a man was threatening a group at a birthday party and telling them to “go back to Mexico.”
Deputies found Knez outside his residence and took away a handgun and a pocketknife from him.
Deputies also found an AR-15-style rifle in Knez’s living room. Neither of the guns had been fired, according to the affidavit, and Knez was cooperative.
Knez said he was angered by a Mexican flag on a pickup and “he didn’t want it near his residence because we lived in America,” the affidavit stated.
After seeing the flag, Knez told police he started yelling for the truck to leave and got involved in a confrontation with one of the men in the group and had his hand on his handgun. Knez said he never removed the gun from its holster and did not point it at anyone.
The man in the confrontation said Knez had his hand on the gun and never pointed the gun at him, but he was worried about what Knez might do with it. A video taken by a witness showed Knez with his hand on the gun. The truck with the flag didn’t leave, so Knez got his rifle. He told deputies he did not point the rifle at anyone.
One witness told police he saw Knez with the AR-15 and that he hadn’t seen Knez point the rifle at anyone, but he was also afraid.
Witnesses said they believed Knez pointed a gun at children playing near a fence line on the property and that Knez was being racist. He was booked into jail on three counts of felony menacing and three counts of misdemeanor bias-motivated crimes. April is his court date.