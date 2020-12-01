Man arrested in connection to shooting
A 29-year-old man has been taken into custody in possible connection with a shooting that occurred on Nov. 25.
Andy Berumen was arrested on a parole violation while Grand Junction Police continue to investigate the shooting incident that happened in the parking lot of Los Jilbertos, 2812 North Avenue.
The shooting investigation started when the mother of the victim called police around 4:30 a.m. to tell them that her son was being taken to the hospital.
The victim was later released with non-life threatening injuries.