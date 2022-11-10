Jeff Brewer
Man shot dead; suspect held
Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of 22 Road. A 29-year-old male had been shot and died at the scene.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced that Jeff Brewer, 28, was arrested in Delta for the shooting Wednesday morning.
Brewer was booked into the Mesa County Jail and charged with murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
At 5:47 a.m. Wednesday a call came in that a shooting had occurred and deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene.
After arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a dispute between people had occurred at the residence and the 29-year-old man had been shot and killed.
The Mesa County Coroner will release the name of the victim and determine the official manner of death.
According to MCSO, the subjects involved in the dispute appear to have known one another.
Investigators are still processing the crime scene.
