Man arrested, charged after report of assault
A 58-year-old man was arrested after on assault charges from an incident on Feb. 17.
At approximately 6 p.m., Grand Junction Police responded to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Noland Avenue.
A woman from the same address was transported to the hospital with bodily, non-life-threatening injuries.
Steven Kumm was identified as the suspect, but when Grand Junction Police SWAT team and deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office made entry into the residence, Kumm had left the premises.
Kumm was located the next day and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility and charged with attempted first degree assault, second degree assault, obstructing a peace officer and domestic violence.
