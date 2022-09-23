A man was arrested Wednesday near Mack on Interstate 70 after police said they found a large amount of suspected fentanyl pills in his vehicle.

Adan Carrillo-Murillo, 22, was pulled over Wednesday morning near I-70 mile marker 10, and upon a voluntary search of his vehicle officers found 15 packages containing an estimated 90,000 suspected fentanyl pills, and a package containing 2.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.