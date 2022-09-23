A man was arrested Wednesday near Mack on Interstate 70 after police said they found a large amount of suspected fentanyl pills in his vehicle.
Adan Carrillo-Murillo, 22, was pulled over Wednesday morning near I-70 mile marker 10, and upon a voluntary search of his vehicle officers found 15 packages containing an estimated 90,000 suspected fentanyl pills, and a package containing 2.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Carrillo-Murillo is being charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute, as well as importing. He is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
Victim in crash is identified
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased in a Sept. 15 motorcycle crash as 48-year-old Shawn Meyer, of Clifton.
Meyer died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s officer, and his death was an accident.
$230M decision
in crude oil spill
LOS ANGELES — A judge has approved a $230 million lawsuit settlement by the owners of a pipeline that spilled more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off California in 2015, lawyers announced Thursday.
A federal judge in Los Angeles gave final approval on Tuesday to a settlement of a class-action suit that blamed All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains Pipeline, L.P. for the May 2015 spill.