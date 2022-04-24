A man was arrested by Colorado State Patrol troopers Wednesday near mile marker 30 on Interstate 70 after CSP troopers said they found methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroine in his car.
Eduardo Pena, 21, of Arizona was charged with three counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute and three counts of importation, all Class 1 felonies.
Pena was pulled over by Trooper Christian Bollen at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday after Bollen saw a white Honda Accord with California license plates driven by Pena make an unsafe lane change, according to the arrest affidavit.
The trooper stated in the affidavit that he saw two matching air fresheners in the vehicle and the vehicle smelled like air freshener.
According to the affidavit, Pena told the trooper he was headed from Southern California to Denver to visit a friend.
Pena then told the trooper he was going to stay in Limon, and then changed his answer to Aurora, according to the affidavit.
“I found it odd that he knew about such a small town as Limon when he had never visited before nor had family or friends,” the affidavit states.
The affidavit states Pena signed a form consenting to a search of his car.
According to the affidavit, during the search the trooper found a full-size tire in the trunk that had packages in it.
He then placed Pena under arrest.
The affidavit states the trooper found 20 packages that felt like they contained methamphetamine in the tire.
The evidence was given over to another trooper, according to the affidavit, who tested the contents at the CSP office and found they contained methamphetamine. The packages weighed a total of 22 pounds.
While being interviewed, according to the affidavit, Pena told troopers there were more drugs in the car, and troopers found 6.5 pounds of fentanyl pills and 1.3 pounds of heroin.
Pena was booked into the Mesa County Jail.
He is due in court April 28 for a return filing of charges.