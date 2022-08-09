A California man has been charged with drug possession after the Colorado State Patrol says it found approximately 45 pounds of suspected cocaine in the van he was driving.
Juan Carlos De Leon, 24, of Gonzales, California, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and driving under the influence of drugs after he was pulled over on Interstate 70.
A trooper spotted De Leon driving a transit van east near Fruita and stopped him for tailgating.
Officials said De Leon appeared nervous based on “jittery” arm movements and perspiration on his forehead, and he did not have his driver’s license or proof of insurance.
Trooper Jacob Best became suspicious of criminal activity after De Leon told him he was heading to Denver to purchase a part for his transmission, but didn’t have enough money and intended to barter with the seller.
He declined a request to search the vehicle, and a canine unit was called in.
Before the canine unit arrived, Best saw several pieces of what he suspected was methamphetamine on the van’s passenger seat.
De Leon told officers the substance was sugar, according to the affidavit. De Leon was shaking, his eyes were puffy and he was unsteady on his feet. He refused a roadside sobriety test and a blood test, then was arrested.
A search yielded 18 “kilo-shaped” packages of suspected cocaine totaling 45 gross pounds and one “kilo-shaped” package of 2.2 pounds of a substance that tested presumptive positive for heroin.
The substances were sent to Colorado Bureau of Investigations for further testing. De Leon was booked into the Mesa County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.