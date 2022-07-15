A man who police said was stopped in Mesa County with more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine in 2021 has been arrested in California and extradited to Grand Junction.
Nathaniel Mariscal, 23, of Orange Cove, California, was booked into the Mesa County Jail Tuesday and charged with importing and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
According to the arrest affidavit, Mariscal was pulled over in January, 2021 in Fruita by Colorado State Patrol troopers Christian Bollen and Connor Aydt, who wrote in the affidavit he observed the truck Mariscal was driving go recklessly through two roundabouts, narrowly missing a collision with the trooper’s car.
After running the plate, it was discovered the truck, which had a California license plate, had been seen in California the day before, according to the affidavit.
During the traffic stop, the driver, Aron Silvas, and the passenger, Mariscal, said they were in Colorado to go snowboarding and visit a friend, according to the affidavit.
“Mariscal was choking on his words so badly he physically coughed, apologized and stated he doesn’t really talk to cops. I explained to Mariscal that I was just a normal guy and he said he knew. I asked Mariscal where they were going to go snowboarding at and he stated he wasn’t sure. He stated his friend just told him to come down. Mariscal was constantly reaching into a bag of Sour Patch Kids and stuffing his mouth. This was not normal behavior and appeared to be nervous behavior,” the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, at some point in the conversation an incoming call from a Mexico phone number flashed on a screen in the truck. When asked about the call, Mariscal said it could be a scam. Bollen wrote in the affidavit he has never heard of someone getting a scam call from Mexico.
The affidavit indicates the troopers didn’t believe the story about snowboarding because it was about 4 p.m., too late to go snowboarding, and the occupants said they were heading back to California the next day.
According to the affidavit, the occupants consented to a search of the vehicle, during which 30 packages of meth, totaling 31 pounds, was found in the spare tire.
According to the affidavit, Silvas and Mariscal were not placed under arrest at the time, and agreed to speak with Homeland Security.
Mariscal is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He is scheduled to appear in court July 20. Silvas was arrested in April in Arizona on drug charges.