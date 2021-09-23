A local man has been arrested for murder and arson after a body was found following a house fire on 29 1/2 Road near Parkway Drive.
Kellan Hoyt, 33, was arrested Wednesday night on charges of murder in the first degree, first degree arson, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and second degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury by strangulation. The deceased has been identified as an adult female, but no other information has been released.
At around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a report of a fire. After it was put out a deceased person was found inside the building under suspicious conditions.
About 10 minutes after the fire was reported, Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received a 911 call about a person that may have been involved in the incident. That person was Hoyt.
Sheriff’s deputies contacted Hoyt at a residence in the 3100 block of Covey Avenue and he was taken into custody.
Hoyt was arraigned Thursday , appearing virtually at the Mesa County Courthouse.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein asked for a $2 million bond, citing a confession allegedly made by Hoyt and a "high likelihood of conviction," as well as a history of domestic violence by Hoyt.
Hoyt's attorney called the bond "excessive," but Judge Michael Grattan granted the bond, saying "based on my read of the affidavit I don't feel it's excessive at all."
Through an attorney, Hoyt asserted his right to remain silent and asked not to be interviewed by law enforcement about the case.
Grattan appointed the public defender's office to defend Hoyt. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 29.
The Mesa County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the identity of the victim once the family has been notified. Anyone with information about this case should call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Witness Tip Line at (970) 244-3526.
This was the second recent fire that Grand Junction fire crews responded to that involved a fatality.
On Sunday night, Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire of an apartment building on the 500 block of U.S. Highway 50.
The Mesa County coroner identified the victim of that fire as Steven Bates, 63, of Grand Junction.
ALSO IN COURT
Also appearing in court Thursday was Korey Orloff, 29, of Grand Junction, who pleaded guilty to second degree assault, harassment, and second degree assault and kidnapping, with the understanding the charges had an underlying basis of domestic violence.
Orloff, who is being held on a $25,000 bond, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 12.