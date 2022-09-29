A Clifton man with three previous DUIs on his record has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol following a fatal crash in Clifton on Monday.
Carlos Salazar, 47, admitted to police that he was drunk, but denied being the driver of the vehicle suspected of causing the crash, according to the arrest affidavit. The deceased driver of the other car has not yet been identified by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.
A Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy who was on-scene identified Salazar to Colorado State Patrol as the driver after Salazar had was to the hospital.
According to the arrest affidavit, the report of a crash near 33 Road and Front Street in Clifton came across the scanner just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The crash involved a white sedan and a white pickup truck, according to the arrest affidavit. The white truck had been traveling northbound on 33 Road when it collided head-on with the sedan. The pickup truck was suspected to have been involved in an earlier hit-and-run crash near 33 Road and E 1/2 Road, during which it drove through a fence and then left the scene.
When the arresting officer, a Colorado State Patrol trooper, arrived on scene, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office told him the driver of the passenger car was dead and the driver of the truck had been taken to the hospital.
The affidavit states the trooper overheard EMS and fire personnel mention they suspected the driver of the truck was intoxicated.
When the trooper interviewed Salazar at the hospital, Salazar admitted to being drunk, saying he had drank a 24-pack of Tecate beer, but that his friend “Antonio” had been driving the truck, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses and first responders identified Salazar as the driver, according to the affidavit.
“I’m not driving when I’m drunk,” Salazar told the trooper.
The trooper later found out Salazar has three previous DUI convictions on his record from 2002, 2004 and 2007.
The hospital performed two blood draws on Salazar, one before and one after CSP received a search warrant.
After the blood draws were complete, Salazar was transported to the Mesa County Jail. He is being charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, vehicular assault while under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence, careless driving and failure to provide insurance.
Salazar is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. His court appearance is Oct. 6.