A Clifton man with three previous DUIs on his record has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol following a fatal crash in Clifton on Monday.

Carlos Salazar, 47, admitted to police that he was drunk, but denied being the driver of the vehicle suspected of causing the crash, according to the arrest affidavit. The deceased driver of the other car has not yet been identified by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.