A Texas man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a collision with a motorcyclist in Fruita last summer.
Henry Fischer, 54 of China Springs, Texas, was driving north on 19 Road in a pickup about 7 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2020. He allegedly ran a stop sign at K Road. A motorcyclist driving on K Road, who did not have a stop sign, struck the side of the vehicle.
After the collision, Fischer’s vehicle continued north and left off the road, striking a fence and a tree. There was a minor in the vehicle who was not restrained with a seat belt. Fischer, the passenger and the motorcyclist were all taken to the hospital. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Colorado State Patrol investigated the incident over the fall, suspecting Fischer of driving under the influence. Fischer denied having anything to drink, but analysis by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation stated that his blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.092 — over the legal limit of 0.08.
Police also analyzed data from the vehicle’s electronic data recorder, which allegedly showed that Fischer’s vehicle did not slow down in the five seconds prior to the crash, indicating he had not stopped at the stop sign. Witnesses told the police they estimated the vehicle was traveling 40 mph to 50 mph when it crossed the intersection.
Fischer has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, child abuse, DUI and failing to stop at a stop sign.
Attempted murder charge
A local man has been charged with attempted murder after an altercation with a female victim last week.
Joshua Nieves, 34, was visiting a mobile home on 27¼ Road on May 12 to help the victim move, according to the arrest affidavit. The two got into an argument, and Nieves allegedly threw several of the victims’ belongings out of the trailer.
Nieves allegedly attempted to take the victim’s vehicle, but was unable to start it. The argument escalated with Nieves allegedly taking a cattle prod that was at the residence and shocking the victim several times.
He allegedly opened a propane tank and lit paper on fire in an attempt to blow up the trailer. The victim got a firearm to protect herself, which the two fought over. She was able to flee the trailer when police arrived.
According to police, Nieves broke through a window in the trailer and fled into the desert. Police were able to locate Nieves, who had partially buried himself in the sand.
Nieves was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, first-degree arson, assault, domestic violence, obstructing a peace officer, violating a restraining order and criminal mischief.
Arrest follows eluding
A man was arrested at Community Hospital on Thursday afternoon after a pursuit by Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Deputies responded to a report of a man possibly using a gun and bear spray near 24 Road and I Road shortly before 4 p.m., according to a release from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Upon locating the man, officers say he fled, eventually stopping at Community Hospital where he was arrested without further incident.
No charges have been filed yet, pending an investigation.