A Grand Junction man has been found guilty of distributing fentanyl and counterfeit substances that resulted in the death of a Carbondale man in 2017.
Bruce Holder, 55, of Grand Junction, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and counterfeit substances, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of a counterfeit substance. He will be sentenced in August.
Prosecutors established that Holder, working with his wife, children and other members of his family, distributed pills that looked like Oxycodone pills but were counterfeit and spiked with fentanyl. He distributed tens of thousands of pills in western Colorado, according to a news release.
In December 2017, a Carbondale man died after using one of the pills. Despite learning of the death and hearing of other incidents, Holder continued to distribute the counterfeit drugs and even discussed destroying evidence, according to the release.
“Most people know that fentanyl is incredibly dangerous. Many people don’t know that it can be disguised to look like other, much less powerful opioids,” Acting U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch said. “Bruce Holder profited from that ignorance, while one of his customers paid for it with his life. Holder now faces an appropriately long prison sentence for his callous drug distribution.”
Although the trial only included one death, there are other victims including Andrea Thomas’s daughter Ashley Romero, who died in 2018 at the age of 32 after using one of the pills, Thomas said after the verdict. Holder had been indicted in relation to her death as well, but prosecutors decided at the outset of the trial against pursuing that charge, Thomas said.
“We’ve come a long way in three years time,” Thomas said. “So my daughter’s death was not in vain even though her actual name was not spoken at that trial. It’s a win for her, I feel, and for all the others.”
The Drug Enforcement Agency has identified as many as 10 other deaths from the counterfeit pills, Thomas said. She said those families will be notified and can speak during the sentencing.
“The ultimate goal here is to save other people and now that’s going to happen,” said Thomas, who was present at Holder’s trial. “There were such a large amount of pills coming into our area and our DEA worked tirelessly on this. My daughter could have just been another overdose, book closed. Instead we’ve been able to reach out with the help of the DEA even into Washington (D.C.).”
In the wake of her daughter’s death, Thomas formed Voices for Awareness, which works to raise awareness of drug abuse and counterfeit drugs. She also is on the board of Partnerships for Safe Medicines and has been working with members of Congress on legislation to address the fentanyl problem in the country.
“Three years ago I didn’t know what a counterfeit drug was. I didn’t know they existed,” Thomas said. “So even having a discussion with your children about counterfeits and not to trust anything you are not given by your doctor or your parents would be very important.”
One area Thomas thinks should be addressed is in the collection of evidence when police across the country respond to a drug-related death. She said they are often immediately treated as overdoses when in cases like this, where people believed they were taking a prescription pill rather than fentanyl, they should be viewed as poisonings.
“In general they are treated as overdoses instead of poisonings,” Thomas said. “With the counterfeit pill laced with fentanyl that’s a different story. It’s poisoning.”
Thomas said she was happy with the verdict in the case, which was the first drug counterfeiting conviction of its kind in Colorado. She now hopes prosecutors use this charge going forward to help provide additional deterrence.
“Having the charge prosecuted for the counterfeit laced with fentanyl we will take that and we will run with it and try to get prosecutors to understand that they need to be charging (suspects) this way and now they can,” Thomas said.