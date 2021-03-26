A Mesa County man serving four consecutive 48-year-to-life sentences for repeatedly molesting a 12-year-old boy had those convictions tossed out Thursday.
Gabriel Lee Muniz, 40, who was found guilty in 2017 on four counts of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse, won a new trial after the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that his confession was coerced by detectives with the Grand Junction Police Department who were working the case.
As a result, a three-judge panel of the appeals court unanimously ruled that his confession was involuntary and, therefore, Mesa County District Judge Valerie Robison shouldn’t have allowed its use during Muniz’s trial. The appeals court remanded the case for a new trial.
During his two-hour interrogation, the detectives indicated that Muniz’s case might be put “in a drawer” and that he could return home if he confessed, or might end up in community corrections or a work-release program, rather than in a state penitentiary.
At the time of that interrogation, Muniz was on parole for a previous conviction and was registered as a sex offender.
“Muniz’s statements were ‘extracted’ with ‘implied promises,’ that if he was honest about what occurred ... he might obtain more leniency,” Judge Sueanna Johnson wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges John Daniel Dailey and Elizabeth Harris. “But unlike other cases where the leniency promised is not specified, the detectives here made particular reference to leniency in the form of CommCorr or work release.
“Indeed, the detectives followed these specific statements with claims that the criminal justice system in Colorado was more about getting people ‘rehabilitated’ and ‘turned around’ instead of having defendants sitting in jail for long periods of time,” Johnson added. “The cumulative effect of the specific references (to leniency) ... rises to the level of coercion, as they constituted implied promises.”
It was after those same detectives said that Muniz could return home that, on the following day, he admitted to having sex with the 12-year-old more than 100 times over a three- to four-month period.
Muniz’s court-appointed attorney — an alternate defense counsel from Montrose — also tried to get the appeals court to toss out statements made by the 12-year-old that were used in Muniz’s trial that confirmed the repeated sexual abuse, saying they were “child hearsay statements.” The court, however, rejected that argument.
Currently, Muniz is being held at the Sterling Correctional Center. Had his conviction been upheld, he wouldn’t have been eligible for parole until December 2205, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.