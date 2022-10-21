Man dies after being struck by train in Grand Junction Man hit by train diesBy SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 21, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print A man died Thursday morning after being struck by a train near the 2300 block of River Road, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.According to GJPD, a call about an adult male struck by a train came in at about 11:05 a.m. on Thursday.“The male had trespassed onto railroad property and tried to cross the tracks on his bicycle when he was struck by an oncoming train,” a GJPD press release stated.The man died at the scene, which was west of Mesa Mall.The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for releasing information about the deceased. The investigation is ongoing.Knife, machete callOne man was arrested Tuesday near the 2800 block of North Avenue after an incident involving a knife.According to the Grand Junction Police Department, at about 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a man wielding a knife.When officers arrived, a man was threatening a woman with a knife, according to GJPD, when another man came to her aid with a machete.The knife-wielding man was arrested and charged with assault, attempted assault, felony menacing, obstruction, resisting arrest and violation of a protection order.He also assaulted medical personnel and a law enforcement officer. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Knife Officer Train Machete Criminal Law Weaponry Law Military Call Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 42° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/42° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:29:20 AM Sunset: 06:28:07 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 46° 73° Fri Friday 73°/46° Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:30:22 AM Sunset: 06:26:45 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 19% 47° 72° Sat Saturday 72°/47° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:31:25 AM Sunset: 06:25:24 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sun 79% 30° 53° Sun Sunday 53°/30° Cloudy with morning rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 79% Sunrise: 07:32:28 AM Sunset: 06:24:05 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 20% 30° 49° Mon Monday 49°/30° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 07:33:31 AM Sunset: 06:22:47 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 33° 53° Tue Tuesday 53°/33° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:34:35 AM Sunset: 06:21:29 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 6% 36° 58° Wed Wednesday 58°/36° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:35:39 AM Sunset: 06:20:13 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy with a mixture of light rain and snow developing late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business