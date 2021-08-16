An Amber Alert was circulated on Sunday morning when a 12-year-old girl was reported missing in the 200 block of Village Lane in Grand Junction.
Around 9:30 a.m., the Amber Alert was cancelled and the girl was located by Northglenn Police north of Denver in a home. It was reported that she left
Teresa “Toby” Ochoa, 20, was taken into custody and is facing second degree kidnapping charges, which is a Class 4 felony.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported that the girl was unharmed.
The relationship between the 12-year-old girl and Ochoa is still being investigated. The two met and communicated online, MCSO reported.
The case is still under investigation.
In its news release, MCSO reminded people to talk with their children about the dangers of online communications.