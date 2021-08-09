Christopher Rizo is guilty of first degree murder in the killing of Thomas Huddleston and of attempted murder in the shooting of Bill Huddleston following the 2020 Super Bowl a jury found Monday.
Rizo, who is from Grand Junction, was convicted of felony murder, which applies in cases were a person is killed while another felony is being committed. In this case Rizo was also found guilty of aggravated robbery after he took a cellphone and revolver from the victims.
Rizo was found guilty of all the charges against him including menacing and tampering with evidence, except for the two counts of kidnapping against him.
The prosecution attempted to show that Rizo threatened the two men, who were truck drivers, with a gun and forced them to return to their trucks where he intended to rob them. Surveillance footage showed the three men walking back to the trucks with Rizo behind Bill Huddleston, but a gun was not visible.
The verdict came after the jury deliberated for several hours Friday afternoon and Monday morning. It caps off the three week trial.
The original incident began during the Super Bowl in February of 2020. Rizo and the Huddlestons were at a local restaurant near the TA Express truck stop at 2222 U.S. Highway 6&50.
Rizo was kicked out of the restaurant about halfway through the game for acting belligerent toward other guests and staff. After the game he engaged the Huddlestons as they were walking back to their trucks.
The prosecution argued that while Rizo was robbing the men, Bill Huddleston attempted to defend himself by taking a swing at Rizo. Rizo shot Bill Huddleston and killed Thomas Huddleston who had retrieved a revolver from his truck and returned fire on Rizo.
Rizo fled the scene and told a friend that he had shot two people and that he was suicidal. He was arrested shortly after.
Rizo will be sentenced at a hearing on September 29.