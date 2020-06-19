Palisade resident Darrin Burningham, 50, has been identified as the man who was found dead in a canal in Palisade on Tuesday.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office ruled his cause of death as a drowning. His manner of is death is being considered an accident with toxicology pending. Burningham had been reported missing by the Palisade Police Department in a news release earlier this week. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is the lead law enforcement agency in the investigation.
Grand Junction Fire Department firefighters were called to multiple roadside fires in the area of 24 Road and U.S. Highway 6&50 on Wednesday evening.
Roughly an hour later, the GJFD responded to a vehicle in a canal near 29 & G Roads.
When crews arrived, the unoccupied vehicle was fully submerged in the canal and the Mesa County Dive Team was called to retrieve it, according to a GJFD press release.
GJFD responded with a rescue team, an engine, an ambulance, EMS officer and battalion chief. GJPD was also on scene and will be handling the accident investigation.