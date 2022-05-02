Brachon Hyer was sentenced to 48 years in the Department of Corrections Monday for the February, 2020 killing of 24-year-old convenience store clerk Jessica Strothman during a robbery.
Hyer, who was 21 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to second degree murder. He also pleaded guilty to introducing contraband to the Mesa County Jail, for which he was sentenced to four years and will be served consecutively with the 48 years.
Judge Gretchen Larson accepted the plea agreement the attorneys had worked out.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre said some members of Strothman's family — most notably her mother, who has since moved away from Colorado and was unable to watch the court proceedings online because of the emotional pain — were against the plea deal and wanted a longer sentence.
"She (Strothman's mother) feels tortured, and whatever length of time the defendant gets, if he ever gets out of prison, Jessica doesn't come back from the grave to say hello to us," Strothman's stepfather Michael Clegg said.
Mahre said she doesn't believe there is a sentencing number that would satisfy Strothman's family, as they lost their daughter.
Several of Strothman's family members spoke in court Monday about how her death had affected them.
"The past two years have been extremely traumatic and stressful," Jessica's biological father Jim Strothman said.
"Jessica was the most loving, caring, most most beautiful daughter you could ask for," he said.
Clegg lamented the missed moments from Jessica's life that will never happen.
"There's no grandchildren, no great-grandchildren," he said.
Clegg said he found out later that Jessica was going to tell her parents she and her longtime partner Clint McKenzie were engaged.
"And that's all gone," he said.
McKenzie said in all likelihood he and Jessica would be married right now, and her death caused him emotional grief to the point of suicidal thoughts.
"For those of us who knew her love and warmth, I mourn our lives for what we have lost," McKenzie said.
"We never asked for this, she never asked for this, and now we are forced to rebuild our broken lives without her, McKenzie said. "If such a thing is even possible.
Jessica's younger sister Jennifer Strothman said in a statement they were supposed to be each other's maid of honor.
"We will not get to grow old together like we always fantasized," she said.
Jessica's father, Jim Strothman also said the justice system should have stronger support systems in place for victims.
"It's a system that completely failed Jessica," he said.
Jim Strothman said Hyer is a worthless human being and will never redeem himself.
"Everyone knows (Hyer) is evil, and we're trying to pretend that he's not," Jim Strothman said.
Mahre said Hyer was having problems with his estranged pregnant girlfriend, and was lashing out when he robbed the Emprorium convenience store on North Avenue and stabbed Jessica to death.
Polcie said Hyer confessed to the crime, but didn't remember all the details.
Mahre also said Hyer had spent time in the Department of Youth Services growing up and had a long criminal record.
"He may have had a lot of hurdles in life, but he had a lot of opportunities and resources," Mahre said.
In accepting the plea agreement, Larson thanked the speakers and said Jessica sounded like an amazing person.
"I understand her presence will be deeply missed," Larson said. "There is nothing this court can do to bring her back."
"There is no number of years or sentence this court can impose that can bring her back or heal your hearts," Larson said.
Larson said Hyer will be in prison for a significant period of time so he doesn't hurt anyone else, and the plea deal will bring closure to the court proceedings.
"You're a young man, and your life could have taken any number of directions," Larson told Hyer.
Larson said she was hopeful Hyer can turn his life around while in prison.
"It was a waste of a beautiful young life, and a waste of your life too," Larson said.