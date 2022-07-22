Kellan Hoyt

A 34-year-old Grand Junction man was sentenced Thursday to 54 years in prison for second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body after pleading guilty to strangling and stabbing an 80-year-old woman before setting her body on fire last September.

Kellan Hoyt tearfully asked the family of Mary Cruthers for forgiveness during his sentencing hearing.