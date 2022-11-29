Unclaimed baseball cards.jpg

Photos by ELLIOTT WENZLER/The Colorado Sun

Jere Carroll, 48, displays the five baseball cards he saw last week for the first time in 24 years inside the Colorado Department of the Treasury. Carroll stored them in a safe deposit box in Crested Butte that was turned over to the state in 2013.

On the first floor of the Colorado Capitol, inside the Office of the Treasury, behind a vault door, lies a trove of 10,000 items abandoned or forgotten by Coloradans.

There are diamond rings, silver bars, paintings, love letters and even a tapestry.

A vault inside the Colorado Department of the Treasury contains thousands of items of unclaimed property waiting to be reconnected with the owners.