The man suspected of fatally shooting two others early Monday in rural Gunnison county reportedly told investigators he was afraid for his own safety, but later said “no” when directly asked if he’d shot the other two men.

Zachary Baker, 27, is being held without bond in Gunnison County on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Estefan Coronado and Colin Williams. Formal charges are due May 16.