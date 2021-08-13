A 43-year-old De Beque resident was found drowned in the Colorado River Saturday marking the fourth drowning death this year.
On Wednesday the Mesa County Coroner’s Office announced it had completed its investigation into the death of Adam Stagner. The investigation determined he had died of an accidental drowning.
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said four drowning deaths in a year isn’t unusual compared to recent years. There were three drownings in 2020 and five in 2019. However, this year’s drownings have been clustered together.
“I think the biggest reason it seems like a lot right now is because they are all bunched up together,” Yahn said.
This year’s drowning deaths are unusual for another reason, Mesa County Sheriff spokesperson Megan Terlecky said. None of the deaths involved a person recreating on the river.
“Every single one of them have been circumstances different than what you would traditionally think of as a drowning in the river,” Terlecky said. “So we haven’t had anyone who has been floating the river and their raft popped and they went under.”
There have been rescues made of people rafting and recreating on the river this year, Terlecky said, but no deaths. Overall, rescues on the Colorado River this year are less than average.
The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the circumstances of Stanger’s death, but they do not believe he drowned while recreating. They have also ruled out foul play. A toxicology report has not yet been completed.
“They (Stanger) were found in the Colorado River in De Beque,” Terlecky said. “Saturday at around 3 o’clock in the afternoon is when we got the report of the body found. That was near the approximate area where Second Street is and Denver Avenue in De Beque.”
Other deaths this year involved a person falling into the river at night, a person suffering a medical issue while in the river and another incident involving a person who drowned in a canal.
While this year’s deaths have not involved those floating the river, Terlecky said it is still important for people to wear a life jacket while they are enjoying the river.
“If you are planning on recreating, take that extra time and put on a life jacket,” Terlecky said. “I know it doesn’t leave the best tan lines, but you can get rid of a tan line after you’re done and you’re safely home.”
In addition to the river, with the rainfall the area saw earlier this summer, Terlecky said Mesa County Search and Rescue has responded to people stranded by flash flooding. She said taking simple precautions like checking the weather and letting someone know where you plan to go will help you stay safe.
“All of this goes to being prepared,” Terlecky said. “Having a plan, knowing where you’re going to go. If you’re going to the river make sure you have a life jacket or use one of the free life jackets they have at the boat ramp. If you’re going to go recreating somewhere else in our beautiful wilderness, check the weather. See what the road conditions are like.”