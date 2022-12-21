The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday that Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, 37, of Minnesota, has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.

According to the indictment, beginning in January 2018, and continuing until October 2018, Akindele posed as a wealthy Italian-American businessman, “Frank Labato,” on a dating website