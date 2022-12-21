The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday that Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, 37, of Minnesota, has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.
According to the indictment, beginning in January 2018, and continuing until October 2018, Akindele posed as a wealthy Italian-American businessman, “Frank Labato,” on a dating website
He met a widowed Colorado woman on the website and in February 2018, “Frank” began emailing the victim, and in March 2018, the two began exchanging telephone calls.
During these communications, “Frank” provided the victim with additional false details about his personal and work background, images, and photos, to substantiate his fictitious persona.
In March 2018, “Frank” represented to the victim that he had encountered a financial crisis related to his purported work abroad for which he claimed to need money, funds, and assistance. At “Frank’s” direction, the victim opened a cryptocurrency exchange account, where she eventually wired over $1.6 million.
From there, Akindele converted the money into various cryptocurrencies, laundered it across multiple crypto exchanges and then converted it back into U.S. dollars and deposited it into his own bank accounts.
Akindele fraudulently represented to the victim that he would repay her for the requested “loans” to his business. Over the course of the scheme, he executed three fraudulent “promissory notes” to reassure the victim that she would be repaid.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Division conducted the investigation.