Falling tree kills man
An 85-year-old man died last week in Clifton after a tree fell on him, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Clifton man was identified by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a “tree falling incident” last Wednesday.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office ruled it as an accident.
Megan Terlecky, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said Monday that a call came in about 4 p.m. Wednesday from a passerby who said an accident occurred when a man was trying to cut down a tree in his yard.
The man was dead when first responders arrived, Terlecky said.
The investigation is ongoing, but nothing suspicious has been found.
It was very windy that day, Terlecky said, but the wind doesn’t appear to have been the main cause of the accident.
VA Walk & Roll slated
The Veterans Affairs will hold its 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event on Wednesday at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center starting at 9:30 a.m.
The community is invited to participate in the event which includes a 2-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). The event is free, and participants should be at the VA Community Living Center patio 15 minutes prior to the start. Community participants will be required to sign a waiver.
To help area homeless veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate.
Fire ban is now enacted
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is enacting a fire ban after a series of fires have spread quickly in hot and dry conditions, including a fatal one caused by smoking.
Under the ban that took effect Monday, smoking and grilling will be banned in parks in Colorado’s second-largest city.
People grilling at home will only be able to use gas or liquid fuel, not charcoal or wood, and chainsaws must have spark arresters. Welding or torching work may still be allowed but only with a permit, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
A woman died in a fire last week in a mobile home park that was blamed on “the improper disposal of smoking materials,” city spokesperson Natashia Kerr said. Eight homes were destroyed.
Under the ban, smoking materials must be disposed of in a non-combustible container with a lid.
Meanwhile, a wildfire in the foothills southwest of the city has burned 2.4 square miles. The fire near the former mining town of Cripple Creek was 27% contained Monday.
Sheriff’s Office events set
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is hosting two events to benefit Special Olympics this week.
The Glow N Games is an official Law Enforcement Torch Run. It includes a 5K Glow, an individual glow-in-the-dark 5K run/walk on Friday at Long Family Park. Cost is $30 for adults and $20 for students. All proceeds go to Special Olympics Colorado.
Also, the Western Slope Invitational, a two-day CrossFit-style team challenge, starts Friday at Long Family Park.
CrossFit workouts include dynamic, sprint, strength and endurance.
For information, visit sheriff.mesacounty.us/GlowNGames/
Low winds to help crews
SANTA FE, N.M. — Crews fighting the second-largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history are trying to take advantage of several days of mild winds to gain control over a fire that had charred more than 450 square miles by Sunday.
Fire officials said the wildfire grew by about 14 square miles since Saturday night but now was at 36% containment, up from 27% previously.
“We get a small reprieve,” fire information officer Renette Saba said. “The winds are not strong enough to keep from getting air resources in there. The crews feel they can make good progress on contingency lines.”
Saba said the fire was actively burning on one side only, with the north part going over an old scar area and producing a large smoke plume.
Nearly 2,000 firefighters were battling the 5-week-old fire.
Senator’s talk draws boos
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis apologized Monday after getting booed and heckled for remarks she made on sexual identity during a University of Wyoming graduation speech.
A first-term Republican from deep-red Wyoming, Lummis said in Saturday’s speech in Laramie that human rights are derived from God but that government seeks to redefine many of them.
“Even fundamental, scientific truths such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days,” Lummis said.
She paused and smiled while many in the crowd responded with boos and heckling.
Lummis is a former congresswoman, state treasurer and University of Wyoming graduate who’s been prominent in politics.