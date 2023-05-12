A former Grand Junction man pleaded guilty to second degree murder Thursday in the killing of his elderly mother in 2018.
Richard Vandervelde, 55, had previously pleaded not guilty in February. A 15-day trial that was scheduled for August has been canceled.
Vandervelde was arrested in June 2022 in Florida. His mother, 82-year-old
Sylvia Frens had been missing since 2018. Her remains were discovered in her backyard in April 2022.
Police had suspected Vandervelde of being involved in his mother’s disappearance after he was discovered using her debit card around the county, according to the arrest affidavit.
Vandervelde had been living with Frens at the time of her disappearance, according to the arrest affidavit.
A search of a phone found in Vandervelde’s possession during an arrest in Missouri in June 2018 found the search history contained phrases such as “how to knock someone out quickly and quietly” and “map of desolate places in Colorado,” according to the affidavit.
The owner of Frens’ former house told police in 2022 they had discovered a manhole cover in the backyard. A black trash bag blocking most of the entrance contained human remains, which the Colorado Bureau of investigation said were consistent with Frens’ DNA profile. Her death was ruled a homicide.
The sentencing range for second degree murder is 16 years to 48 years in prison. Vandervelde also pleaded guilty to theft from an at-risk victim and abuse of a corpse.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 26.