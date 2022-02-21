A Colorado State Patrol trooper who fired his service weapon at a man told investigators the man had pointed a gun at him during a traffic stop.
Trooper Sam Goure initiated a traffic stop Feb. 6 near the intersection of First Street and Gunnison Avenue for a car driving without headlights on, police said, and during the stop fired three rounds at John Dijulio, of Palisade.
Dijulio fled the scene and was later taken into custody near the 300 block of Gunnison Avenue.
Neither party was wounded during the incident, according to the arrest affidavit for Dijulio.
Grand Junction Police Department call notes say Dijulio fired at Goure.
Dijulio was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped. The car was being driven by a female that Dijulio told police he knew as “Mystery.”
The woman told police she had met Dijulio through a fetish website.
According to the affidavit, Goure told police after he stopped the vehicle, he ran Dijulio’s name through a database and learned Dijulio had active warrants.
Goure also said based on a previous investigation, he thought Dijulio, a convicted felon, could be armed.
Goure told police he asked Dijulio to get out of the car, and Dijulio told him he would not go to jail or cooperate with Goure.
Goure told police Dijulio then produced a handgun and pointed it at Goure.
Goure said he was afraid for his life and had no other option but to shoot Dijulio, who ran from the scene after shots were fired.
According to the affidavit, Dijulio then broke into a nearby residence and was asked to leave by the occupants, which he did.
Dijulio was detained near that residence, and police recovered a handgun.
The affidavit states Dijulio did not comply with officers while being taken into custody and was bitten by a police K9 unit and tased while being arrested.
Dijulio has been charged with first degree trespass of a dwelling, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, a collection of law enforcement agencies tasked with investigating uses of force by law enforcement officers, is investigating the shooting to see if Goure will face criminal charges. The CIRT team investigates all officer-involved shootings.