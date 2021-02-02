Randy Moore pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation charges in Mesa County Court on Monday, agreeing to an 18-year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections. He also agreed to 10 years probation in additional child exploitation charges.
Moore, 40, will be officially sentenced at 8 a.m. April 12 in Mesa County Court.
“He shouldn’t be around computers, he shouldn’t be around kids … the sexual exploitation against kids in this case was very disturbing,” said David Waite, 21st Judicial District chief deputy district attorney, after Moore’s plea hearing.
Moore pleaded guilty in two cases, accepting a habitual criminal charge which is a sentence enhancer.
Waite explained that a sexual exploitation of a child charge carries with it a sentence of two to six years, but with the habitual sex offender against children sentence enhancer, which multiples the maximum sentence by three, he received 18 years.
Moore’s charges stem from interactions he had with underage women over the internet as well as images and videos found on his electronic devices.
Because of a previous conviction of possession of child pornography in a 2010 Mesa County case, Moore was on probation at the time the allegations began and thus was required to inform the Grand Junction Police Department of any new social media accounts or email addresses he activated.
The Police Department received information in April 2018 from a law enforcement agency in Oregon that a suspect currently registered as a sex offender with the Grand Junction Police Department, identified as Moore, had been in communication with a juvenile female, according to the arrest affidavit.
The communication reportedly included numerous social media forums and email accounts, none of which were registered with the Police Department as part of his probation.
There were also numerous sexually explicit images, and Moore also threatened the victim, the affidavit said.
During a search of his property, Moore allegedly admitted to officers that he exchanged and possessed child pornography but denied ever producing it.
Police found a total of 20,067 illegal images on his computer and a total of 635 videos depicting nude or partially nude underage females, the affidavit said.
Police found Moore with as many as six different cellphones, multiple email accounts and social media accounts in his name along with additional electronic devices.
There was also evidence of Moore contacting local underage women, the affidavit said.
District attorneys across the state worked to pass a bill last year to address Colorado’s child pornography laws, HB 20-1120 Enforcement of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, which was introduced in January 2020, but lost steam as the COVID-19 pandemic shifted priorities.
Amanda Gall, assistant district attorney for the 1st Judicial District, based in Golden, said the plan is to reintroduce the bill this year.
“We’re looking to modernize the state’s laws,” she said.
Gall worked for the Colorado District Attorney’s Council when the bill was introduced last year and will continue to help with crafting the bill.
“Child pornography is exploding, especially during the pandemic,” she said.
The new bill will look to “update” the state’s child pornography laws and account for changing technologies used by offenders as the current laws were “written at the time of Polaroids,” said Gal.
Gall also hoped to add language that would charge those in possession of child pornography for every single image and video they were found with rather than just lumping them into one crime.
“(This bill) will give us us the opportunity to correct and clarify what the policy is for holding these offenders accountable,” she said.