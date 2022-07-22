Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder

A 34-year-old Grand Junction man was sentenced Thursday to 54 years in prison for second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body after pleading guilty to strangling and stabbing an 80-year-old woman before setting her body on fire last September.
Kellan Hoyt tearfully asked the family of Mary Cruthers for forgiveness during his sentencing hearing.
On Sept. 22, the Grand Junction Fire Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on 29 1/2 Road, and found Cruthers’ body inside, according to the arrest affidavit.
Then, according to the affidavit, dispatch received a call from Hoyt’s mother, Rhonda, saying her son told her daughter he had murdered someone.
Police contacted Hoyt, who confessed to the killing, according to the affidavit.
Hoyt was high on methamphetamine and under the delusion that Cruthers was sexually abusing people, according to the affidavit.
Hoyt’s attorney, Joshua Martin, said Hoyt was sexually abused as a child. That led to paranoia and intrusive thoughts about sexual abuse.
“I don’t think any of this would have happened if not for that traumatic event,” Martin said.
Martin said at the time of the crime Hoyt had not been sleeping and was using methamphetamine.
Several of Cruthers’ family members addressed the court during the hearing.
“My mom was a little woman with a huge heart,” Shannon Cruthers said. “She was taken from us too soon.”
Shannon said her mother will be missed dearly by many people.
Mary’s son, David, remembered his mother as a hard worker and provider. “I know for certain that anyone who spent time with mom would not have a bad word to say of her,” he said.
David asked the court for no leniency toward Hoyt.
Hoyt’s family also addressed the court. His mother, Rhonda, said she can’t imagine the suffering Cruthers’ family has experienced.
“This is evil at work, and Kellen is very ill. I love him with all my heart, he’s my kid,” she said. “I’ll support him, I’m his mom.”
“There are consequences for our actions, but there is also grace,” she said. “There is also grace. I pray that you guys get peace sometime down the road.”
“Whether you call it evil or something else, it doesn’t matter, it’s a horrific crime,” Assistant District Attorney Rich Tuttle said.
Tuttle noted Rhonda Hoyt was the person who initially called police and told them her son had murdered someone. She also encouraged him to confess and tell investigators the truth.
Hoyt read a statement in which he said, “There’s no amount of right words to say here, nothing I can say to bring Mary back or ease your pain, all I can do is own up to my sin and bring it back to God.
“I am very deeply sorry, and I ask for your forgiveness,” he said.
“I know Mary believed and was saved, and is in heaven with Jesus today,” Hoyt said.
“My hope is that you will someday see her again in Heaven,” he said.
“I humbly and graciously accept any consequences,” Hoyt said.
Judge Shelley Hill accepted the plea agreement, saying, “This is a suitable sentence. It is a compromise, but it is a suitable sentence. Mr. Hoyt, I hope you spend many years thinking about what you did.”
Hill said Hoyt’s drug use and history don’t matter, and that she couldn’t imagine how terrifying Cruthers’ last moments were.
“In 10 years as a prosecutor and 15 years as a judge, this is one of the most horrific acts of depravity I’ve ever seen,” Hill said.
Both the prosecution and defense called the agreement a compromise. Tuttle acknowledged Hoyt could get out of prison before 54 years are up, but said regardless Hoyt will be incarcerated for decades.
“No one is going to walk out of this courtroom feeling good about anything today,” Tuttle said.