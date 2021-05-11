A Grand Junction man has been sentenced to three years in Community Corrections for sexually assaulting an underaged female victim while serving as her caretaker last May.
Pedro Ferrales, 23, had been serving as a caretaker for the victim, who has a developmental disability, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that Ferrales had sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions over the course of a week in May 2020.
Ferrales told police he was hired to provide respite care for the victim and would take her out for several hours during the day to help her with socialization.
The victim told police both assaults occurred at Ferrales’s mother’s home while he was house-sitting for her. The alleged assaults resulted in bite marks and rug burns, which were photographed, according to the affidavit.
The victim reported the assaults to a friend the day they happened and later to a family member who notified police.
Ferrales allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim in a taped phone call, but said it was consensual.
He later told police that he had not had sex with the victim and would “say anything” to avoid conflict.
He later told police that he has “memory problems” and did not remember having sex with the victim.
Ferrales also told police the victim had acted inappropriately toward him.