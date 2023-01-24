Man sentenced for Hawthorne Park stabbing

A Grand Junction man who stabbed another man to death in Hawthorne Park in July was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week.
Michael Yellowhair, who stabbed 26-year-old Michael Armstrong to death during a physical confrontation, pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon.
A charge of second degree murder was dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office.
Police said Yellowhair had been out of prison for three years after a 20-year stint for first degree assault when he was arrested in the Hawthorne Park incident.
154 YEARS TO LIFE FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING CHILDREN
A Grand Junction man who was recently found guilty of sexually assaulting children was sentenced to at least 154 years in prison last week.
Boyd Sparkman, 35, was found guilty by a jury of numerous charges related to sexual assault on children, as well as bribing a witness or victim, child abuse, retaliating against a witness or victim, and sentence enhancers for an aggravated sex offense and a violent sex offense.
In total, Sparkman was sentenced to 154 years to life in the Department of Corrections. He was convicted of 15 felonies and one misdemeanor, and some of the sentences run concurrently and some run consecutively. Thirteen of those felonies carry the possibility of life in prison as part of the sentence.
Sparkman was arrested by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in February, 2021.
MAN WHO SET RV ON FIRE GETS 9 YEARS
A man who lit an RV on fire during a standoff with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team in January, 2022 was sentenced to nine years in prison last week.
Leo Medina, 61, pleaded guilty to arson and felony menacing, and 26 felony charges and 19 misdemeanors resulting from the incident were dropped.
Medina was sentenced to three years in prison for felony menacing and six years for arson, to be served consecutively.
During the incident, which took place Jan. 28, 2022, deputies contacted Medina in an RV near D Road and 29¼ Road for an active arrest warrant.
Medina refused to come out and threatened to blow the RV up by lighting a propane tank on fire, police said.
After the SWAT team arrived, Medina did light the propane tank on fire, police said.
SWAT team members pulled Medina out of the RV and took him into custody, police said.