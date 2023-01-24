Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Man sentenced for Hawthorne Park stabbing

Michael Yellowhair

Michael Yellowhair was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the stabbing death of Michael Armstrong at Hawthorn Park in July 2022.

A Grand Junction man who stabbed another man to death in Hawthorne Park in July was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week.

Michael Yellowhair, who stabbed 26-year-old Michael Armstrong to death during a physical confrontation, pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon.

