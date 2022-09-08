Man sentenced in Delta strangulation case

Warren Miller might not remember his Aug. 4, 2021, attack on a woman who police found “lifeless,” but she does.
Those memories come with post-traumatic stress, nightmares, migraines, and the emotional suffering of their young daughter.
“That night, I will never forget it. I remember everything,” the woman said last week, when Miller was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree assault/strangulation and assault on a peace officer. He was originally charged with attempted murder.
“I don’t know how someone could do something so monstrous just a few feet away from where our daughter slept. It’s inhuman. I don’t know what else I can say. I really don’t.”
Last year while heavily intoxicated, Miller attacked the woman during an argument in their shared home, choking her into unconsciousness just a few feet from their daughter’s bedroom. Their landlord and a neighbor summoned police, who had to force their way inside with a sledgehammer.
Officers discovered the woman facedown, with Miller on top of her. One of them later testified thinking the woman was dead, because there was “zero movement” and her face was purple. When officers spoke to her later at the hospital on the night of the incident, she stated she’d thought she was going to die.
Miller also kicked a responding officer and had to be tasered. One of the officers discovered a young girl in a nearby bedroom, awake and clutching her blanket, although defense attorneys later noted the child had slept through the assault itself.
The victim wanted a 16-year sentence, the maximum allowed under Miller’s plea agreement. Assistant District Attorney Rob Zentner pressed for at least 12 years. Although a pre-sentence investigation report recommended eight years, if prison were to be ordered, Zentner said anything less than 12 would be inappropriate.
“This is caught on video,” he said, referring to police body camera footage showing Miller on the victim and his lack of cooperation.
Miller’s absence of a recent criminal history and his high level of intoxication did not matter, Zentner said: Miller knew what he was doing when he attacked his estranged wife, going so far as to close and lock the door when he arrived home, when he usually propped it open with a fan.
He asked at what point Miller’s intoxication left him incapable of acting knowingly: When the woman was pleading for her life? When a neighbor arrived? When the first officer made the scene, or the second? Or was it when police had to bash in the door; when he was tasered, or when he kicked an officer?
“The defendant is not a terrible, horrible and scary person, but what he did was terrible, horrible and scary and almost deadly,” Zentner said. “ … This was an intimate, violent crime.”
Miller had no history of violence, Zentner acknowledged. “Doesn’t that cut both ways? … He could just do it on this day,” Zentner said, giving a finger-snap.
The prosecutor said the woman was lucky to be alive. “She was at risk of dying that night.”
Miller’s only criminal history was 24 years in the past and did not involve intimate partner violence, defense attorneys said last Thursday. They argued that, although what Miller did was wrong, he had been provoked in a way that overcame reason.
According to the defense statements, Miller and the woman were divorcing, but because of their financial situation, were residing together.
The woman began seeing another man and Miller became enraged when he allegedly found him in the home, although he had accepted they were dating, public defender Erin Maxwell said.
Prior testimony was that the woman was taking a bath when Miller arrived home and began arguing with her. Maxwell said body camera footage showed a dry bathtub. She also said a neighbor reported hearing Miller arguing with another man.
Maxwell reiterated that what Miller did to the woman was wrong, even though he did not plan it and in fact, didn’t remember it. Far from acting knowingly when he assaulted the woman, Miller was so intoxicated that he required medical treatment after his arrest, the attorney also said.
When police began explaining to him the next day why he was in custody, Miller reacted with shock, horror and remorse, she said.
While this does not excuse Miller’s conduct, it does mitigate and explain “how a switch could flip,” she said.
Maxwell asked for a sentence to drug court, which balances treatment with consequences. She pointed to several letters of support from the community, as well as a family that pledged employment for Miller. The 393 days he has already spent in jail serve as punishment — and if he fails at drug court, prison awaits, Maxwell said.
If he was sentenced to prison, it should be the lowest recommended amount of eight years, she also argued, saying it should not be imposed for Miller’s assault on the officer. The crime of assault on a peace officer covers a wide range of behavior and while it is not right, kicking an officer does not merit prison, she said.
Miller told of waking up in jail the morning after the assault with no memory of what had occurred and when he found out, he was “disgusted.”
He said he could only imagine what the victim experienced and he offered “heartfelt” apologies to her and all of the involved officers.
“I’m not trying to shirk my responsibility, but it was my decision to drink that night and that led to a blackout,” Miller said. He concluded with an apology to his young daughter.
District Judge Steven L. Schultz said despite the mitigating factors at play, he could not overlook the severity of the crime. Had it not been for timely intervention, the court could be dealing with a homicide, the judge said.
The impending divorce doesn’t excuse the assault, which constituted a betrayal, Schultz also said.
“You had a duty to protect this person and you broke that promise violently. … Your little girl was in the next room when this assault occurred,” he said.
“Sometimes people can commit an act that is so horrible it cannot be forgiven.”
Miller received 393 days’ credit against the 10-year term Schultz then imposed for both offenses. The terms for the second-degree assault and the assault on a peace officer will run concurrently.