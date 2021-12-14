A man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder for shooting another man in the buttocks in April has been sentenced to 22 years in the Department of Corrections.
Joseph Gossett, 26, was arrested in May for shooting another man in the buttocks April 2 at an apartment in Palisade, where witnesses reported people using methamphetamine and gambling, police said.
The 22 years, which is the maximum that could be given for the charges, will be followed by five years of parole.
Gossett’s attorney asked for 18 years in prison because he has shown remorse for his actions, including saying he deserved the maximum punishment in a letter to the court. Factors, including his history of addiction, warranted a lighter sentence so he could seek help for his addiction, the attorney said.
“I’m very sorry for what I’ve done, and I deserve to go to prison because I changed that man’s life,” Gossett said. “I hope one day he can forgive me.”
Judge Richard Gurley was unmoved, saying Gossett, who has multiple felony convictions, has had chances to change his behavior while on parole previously and hasn’t done that.
Dan Rubinstein, district attorney for the 21st Judicial District, had asked Gurley to impose the maximum 22-year sentence because of Gossett’s prior criminal history, noting Gossett was on parole at the time of the shooting.
Gurley said his biggest concern in sentencing Gossett was the protection of the public, and getting Gossett away from the public as long as possible.
Two of Gossett’s friends asked the court for leniency in sentencing, saying Gossett would be better rehabilitated by help with his addiction issues than a maximum stay in the department of corrections.
“I believe people change over the years and 22 years — it’s a long time, man,” Gossett’s friend Anthony Romero said.