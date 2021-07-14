A Grand Junction man was sentenced to decades in prison Tuesday after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child.
Richard Bingham was sentenced to four consecutive 10-year-to-life sentences for sexual assault on a child. He also received another consecutive 10-year sentence for kidnapping, making the effective sentence 50 years to life.
Bingham was originally charged with the sexual assaults in August of 2019.
His trial, which took place in April, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Bingham was initially charged, Jessica’s Law was used as a sentence enhancer.
However, Senior Trial Deputy District Attorney Kraig Hamit said during their investigation they found that Bingham had committed the crimes prior to when Jessica’s Law took effect in 2014 and so could not be used in this case.
“As we met with the victims and developed the evidence for trial it ended up being that the incident involving our victim that involved penetration or intrusion happened prior to July 1 of 2014,” Hamit said.
Bingham’s initial arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department beginning in June 2019.
The alleged acts occurred between 2013 and 2017 and involved two juvenile victims.
Hamit said the victims and their families were satisfied with the outcome of the trial and the sentencing.
“It was a good result based on the conduct in the case and the evidence that was presented,” Hamit said. “The victims and the victims’ family very much feel like justice was done in this case and are satisfied with the result.”