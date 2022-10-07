LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official.
The case is one of the first brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats.
Travis Ford was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, where he lives, after pleading guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media.
It was the first guilty plea obtained by the U.S. Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, which was launched last year after the 2020 presidential election, citing the potential effect on democracy of threats against election officials and workers.
Griswold is a national advocate for elections security who has received thousands of threats over her insistence that the 2020 election was secure and that former President Donald Trump’s claims it was stolen from him are false.
After serving his prison term, Ford must complete a year of supervision. He must report to a federal prison that will be named later on Jan. 11.
Federal prosecutors had sought a two-year prison sentence for Ford, saying “there is a genuine need for general deterrence here.” Investigators discovered that Ford made the threats of violence numerous times last year over an Instagram account started by his brother to which Ford had gained access. Prosecutors also noted in their sentencing request that Ford had also used the account to make death threats against President Joe Biden and “a CEO of a major technology company.”