A lawsuit filed against Chief Judge Brian Flynn in 2020 has been settled.
The federal civil lawsuit was filed against the 21st Judicial District judge by Elson Foster claiming that Flynn’s policies dealing with when expired protection orders are removed from the court’s computer systems led him, falsely, to be re-arrested and temporarily jailed numerous times.
The suit claimed that because Flynn hadn’t ordered the courts to update its system, a problem he knew about for years, that resulted in law enforcement arresting Foster seven times in 2018 for allegedly violating the same mandatory protection order even though that order should have been posted in the court’s computers as no longer being valid.
Foster has entered into a $100,000 settlement with Flynn and the court system, his lawyers said Friday.
“This is a huge victory for Mr. Foster and one which we hope will prevent further arrests of this nature,” said his attorney, James Roberts, a former Grand Junction lawyer who now operates a civil rights practice in Texas. “Mr. Foster is happy to have this lawsuit behind him, and is proud that he stood up for his rights in a way that should inspire change to these policies so that others do not suffer in the same way he did.”
When the case was filed in August 2020, it also named Court Clerk Charlene Benton and Court Supervisor Ruth Ann Brigham, but they were later removed as defendants because they had no authority to change the court’s policy in dealing with expired protection orders.
The lawsuit said that Colorado law requires any protection order to be vacated after defendants have completed their sentences.
The suit said that the State Court Administrator’s Office routinely sends judicial districts a list of defendants who are close to completing their parole or were released from prison, making it clear it is the responsibility of each judicial district to update their protection order systems.
After Foster had been arrested the first four times in August 2018, spending one night in jail each time, he filed a notice with the court that his parole had been completed on July 25, 2018.
Following Flynn’s policy, he asked that the protection order against him be vacated. It wasn’t. He was arrested three more times in September and October 2018 for the same alleged violation, the suit says.
After each arrest, Foster and his public defenders explained to judges about the false protection order, and had each case summarily dismissed.