An adult male was shot and killed by police on Tuesday evening after he allegedly brandished a knife at a group of juveniles playing basketball at Orchard Mesa Middle School.
No officers were injured in the altercation.
Grand Junction Police Department officers responded to the reported felony menacing shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday and found out the suspect had gone inside a nearby residence in the 300 block of 27 3/8 Road, according to the Police Department.
Multiple officers were called to the scene, including Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and law enforcement attempted to order the suspect out of the home by shouting commands.
Attempts to reach the suspect by phone were also unsuccessful and a shelter-in-place notification was sent out to 126 registered residents in the area, the GJPD reports.
Later, the suspect allegedly exited the residence with what appeared to be a firearm and failed to comply with orders from officers. He was shot by law enforcement on scene and was pronounced dead at a local hospital after first aid was attempted.
After any officer-involved shootings in Mesa County, the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, composed of area law enforcement officials, is responsible for the investigation of the incident.
The Critical Incident Response Team will conduct interviews of all witnesses and involved persons in this case.
The names of the suspect, as well as the officers involved, have not been released. The officers will be placed on administrative leave.
This marks the second suspect that was shot by area police this year after 30-year-old Victor Jackson was shot by a Grand Junction police officer in an altercation at a local gas station on Feb. 2.