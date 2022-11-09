Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early this morning in the 1100 block of 22 Road.
A 29-year-old male was shot and died at the scene.
At 5:47 a.m. a call came in that a shooting had occurred and deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the scene.
After arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a dispute between people had occurred at the residence and the 29-year-old man had been shot and killed.
The Mesa County Coroner will release the name of the victim and determine the official manner of death.
According to MCSO, the subjects involved in the dispute appear to have known one another.
This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation into the circumstances of the shooting.
